We walked across the pedestrian bridge from Louisville to get to Parlour, and we were not disappointed. We had the deluxe pizza, a few draft beer, an old fashioned and a very tasty blueberry smash The pizza was fabulous and we loved the crust. We normally don’t eat the crust but we couldn’t help ourselves. I may begin a blog - beer adventures plus- of my travels and will definitely be mentioning this establishment. Yum yum yum!