PRIVATE EVENT SPACES
Elevate your next social gathering and book your private space with PARLOUR! We have locations that will meet all your party's needs and create memories with a lasting impression!
The stage room
Downtown louisville, KY
What’s Included
Stage access
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control
Projector screen access
Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event
Live entertainment bookings are available (ask for additional details)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 100 guests
Minimum capacity: 50 guests
The barrelhead room
Downtown louisville, KY
What’s Included
Projector screen
Projector
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Lounge area
Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 80 guests
Minimum capacity: 30 guests
The Loft
Jeffersonville, in
What’s Included
Private restroom
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Private outdoor patio
Personal music selection with sound control
(Pandora or auxillary access)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 45 guests
Minimum capacity: 20 guests
Ben's Beer hall
Louisville, KY
What’s Included
50" TV with HDMI hookup
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 30-50 guests
Minimum capacity: 15 guests
Falls city tap room
Louisville, KY
What’s Included
50" TVs with HDMI hookup
Large projector with HDMI hookup
Early onsite access for decorating
Indoor & Outdoor Space
Pet Friendly (Outdoor)
Private parking lot
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 250 guests
Minimum capacity: 75 guests
The UK Room
Lexington, KY
What’s Included
65" & 75" TVs with presentation capabilities
Conference Table
Lounge Area
Private Entrance
Fireplace
Private bartender/server
Complimentary internet access
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 45 guests
The mccurdy room
New Albany, IN
What’s Included
Private restroom
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control
Stage access (applicable to full venue rentals only)
Live entertainment bookings are available*
(ask for additional details)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 400 guests
Minimum capacity: 60 guests
The patio
Louisville, KY
What’s Included
Private restroom
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Private outdoor patio
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 45 guests
Minimum capacity: 20 guests
The frankfort room
Louisville, KY
What’s Included
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 40 guests
Minimum capacity: 25 guests