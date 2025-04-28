PRIVATE EVENT SPACES


Elevate your next social gathering and book your private space with PARLOUR! We have locations that will meet all your party's needs and create memories with a lasting impression!

The stage room

Downtown louisville, KY

What’s Included

Stage access

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control

Projector screen access

Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event

Live entertainment bookings are available (ask for additional details)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 100 guests

Minimum capacity: 50 guests

The barrelhead room

Downtown louisville, KY

What’s Included

Projector screen

Projector

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Lounge area

Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 80 guests

Minimum capacity: 30 guests

The Loft

Jeffersonville, in

What’s Included

Private restroom

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Private outdoor patio

Personal music selection with sound control

(Pandora or auxillary access)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 45 guests

Minimum capacity: 20 guests

Ben's Beer hall

Louisville, KY

What’s Included

50" TV with HDMI hookup

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 30-50 guests

Minimum capacity: 15 guests

Falls city tap room

Louisville, KY

What’s Included

50" TVs with HDMI hookup

Large projector with HDMI hookup

Early onsite access for decorating

Indoor & Outdoor Space

Pet Friendly (Outdoor)

Private parking lot

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 250 guests

Minimum capacity: 75 guests

The UK Room

Lexington, KY

What’s Included

65" & 75" TVs with presentation capabilities

Conference Table

Lounge Area

Private Entrance

Fireplace

Private bartender/server

Complimentary internet access


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 45 guests

The mccurdy room

New Albany, IN

What’s Included

Private restroom

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control

Stage access (applicable to full venue rentals only)

Live entertainment bookings are available*

(ask for additional details)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 400 guests

Minimum capacity: 60 guests

The patio

Louisville, KY

What’s Included

Private restroom

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Private outdoor patio


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 45 guests

Minimum capacity: 20 guests

The frankfort room

Louisville, KY

What’s Included

Complimentary internet access (access code required)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 40 guests

Minimum capacity: 25 guests

