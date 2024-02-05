PARLOUR KY - Frankfort Ave
Featured Items
- 14" Hot Honey Pepperoni*$21.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, our classic oversized pepperonis, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, and Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
- 10" Cheese Sticks*$11.00
Our house dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese, served with a side of our signature PARLOUR red sauce.
- Meatball Bombs**$12.00
House dough stuffed with meatball and mozzarella, served with a side of PARLOUR red sauce or peppercorn ranch.
Starters*
- Bruschetta*$11.00
Toasted French bread, house-made bruschetta mix, sprinkled with fresh parmesan and crumbled feta, and finished with a balsamic glaze drizzle
- Caprese Salad*$11.00
Sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, topped with cracked black pepper, and a balsamic glaze drizzle.
- 10" Cheese Sticks*$11.00
Our house dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese, served with a side of our signature PARLOUR red sauce.
- 14" Cheese Sticks*$15.00
Our house dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese, served with a side of our signature PARLOUR red sauce.
- Garlic Breadsticks*$10.00
Served with your choice of house-made garlic butter, our signature PARLOUR red sauce, or queso blanco.
- Pepperoni Bombs*$12.00
House dough stuffed with Pepperoni and mozzarella, served with a side of PARLOUR red sauce or peppercorn ranch.
- Buffalo Bombs**$12.00
House dough stuffed with buffalo chicken and mozzarella, served with a side of PARLOUR red sauce or peppercorn ranch.
- Meatball Bombs**$12.00
House dough stuffed with meatball and mozzarella, served with a side of PARLOUR red sauce or peppercorn ranch.
- 6 Smoked Wings*$9.00
Seasoned with our house dry rub and tossed in any of the following sauces, served with a side of our house-made peppercorn ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Additional sauce +2 Sweet BBQ | Tropical Habanero | Sriracha Bourbon BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan
- 10 Smoked Wings*$15.00
Seasoned with our house dry rub and tossed in any of the following sauces, served with a side of our house-made peppercorn ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Additional sauce +2 Sweet BBQ | Tropical Habanero | Sriracha Bourbon BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan
- 20 Smoked Wings*$28.00
Seasoned with our house dry rub and tossed in any of the following sauces, served with a side of our house-made peppercorn ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Additional sauce +2 Sweet BBQ | Tropical Habanero | Sriracha Bourbon BBQ | Buffalo | Garlic Parmesan
- Nachos*$14.00
Chips tossed with queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar, bruschetta mix and jalapeños, drizzled with sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Nachos*$17.00
Chips tossed with smoked chicken, queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar, bruschetta mix and jalapeños, drizzled with sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce. Smoked chicken, queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar, sliced roma tomatoes, and jalapeños, drizzled with sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce.
- Pulled Pork Nachos**$17.00
Chips tossed with pulled pork, queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar, bruschetta mix and jalapeños, drizzled with sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce.
Salads**
- Full Peppercorn Ranch**$10.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon, sliced roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, fresh parmesan, and croutons, served with a side of our house-made peppercorn ranch dressing.
- Half Peppercorn Ranch**$6.00
Romaine lettuce, bacon, sliced roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, fresh parmesan, and croutons, served with a side of our house-made peppercorn ranch dressing.
- Full Caesar**$10.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, and croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing.
- Half Caesar**$6.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, and croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing.
- Full Southwest**$13.00
Romaine lettuce, smoked chicken, shredded cheddar, sliced red onions, sliced roma tomatoes, black bean corn salsa, and tortilla chips, served with a side of buffalo ranch dressing.
- Half Southwest**$8.00
- Full Berry Spinach**$13.00
Tender, baby spinach tossed in our sweet poppyseed dressing, topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, sliced almonds, and crumbled feta cheese.
- Half Berry Spinach**$8.00
10" Pizza**
- 10" BYO*$11.00
- 10" Alfredo Chicken*$16.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach
- 10" Artichoke Pesto*$16.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, freshly minced garlic, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta, and a pesto drizzle.
- 10" Big Four Meat*$16.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham.
- 10" Buffalo Chicken*$14.00
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, smoked chicken, sliced red onions, buffalo sauce, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.
- 10" Caprese*$13.00
Olive oil base, freshly minced garlic, fresh basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze drizzle.
- 10" Deluxe*$16.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions, sliced green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers.
- 10" Hawaiian*$14.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, ham, sliced red onions, pineapple, and bacon.
- 10" Hot Brown*$16.00
Alfredo sauce, roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and sliced roma tomatoes.
- 10" Hot Honey Pepperoni*$14.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, our classic oversized pepperonis, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, and Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
- 10" Meatball*$16.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, and authentic Italian meatballs, sprinkled with fresh parmesan.
- 10" PAR-tato*$14.00
Olive oil base, topped with Yukon Gold Potatoes, sliced red onion, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella, smoked chicken and bacon.
- 10" Pulled Pork*$14.00
Sriracha-bourbon BBQ base, provolone, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, spicy pickles, red onions, and sriracha-bourbon BBQ drizzle.
- 10" Sriracha BBQ$14.00
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, smoked chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeños, and sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce drizzle.
- 10" The Boss*$16.00
Very spicy! Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, ham, hot giardiniera, banana peppers, and sliced red onions.
- 10" The DR.*$16.00
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, sliced green peppers, sliced red onions, smoked chicken, bacon, jalapeños, sliced roma tomatoes, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.
- 10" Veggie*$13.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions, sliced green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers.
14" Pizza**
- 14" BYO*$15.00
- 14" Alfredo*$25.00
Alfredo sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, fresh parmesan, freshly minced garlic, bacon, sliced roma tomatoes, smoked chicken, and baby spinach.
- 14" Artichoke Pesto*$25.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, freshly minced garlic, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, crumbled feta, and a pesto drizzle.
- 14" Big Four Meat*$25.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and ham.
- 14" Buffalo Chicken*$21.00
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, smoked chicken, sliced red onions, buffalo sauce, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.
- 14" Caprese*$20.00
Olive oil base, freshly minced garlic, fresh basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze drizzle.
- 14" Deluxe*$25.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions, sliced green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers.
- 14" Hawaiian*$21.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, ham, sliced red onions, pineapple, and bacon.
- 14" Hot Brown*$25.00
Alfredo sauce, roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and sliced roma tomatoes.
- 14" Hot Honey Pepperoni*$21.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, our classic oversized pepperonis, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, and Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
- 14" Meatball*$25.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, and authentic Italian meatballs, sprinkled with fresh parmesan.
- 14" PAR-tato*$21.00
Olive oil base, topped with Yukon Gold Potatoes, sliced red onion, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella, smoked chicken and bacon.
- 14" Pulled Pork*$21.00
Sriracha-bourbon BBQ base, provolone, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, spicy pickles, red onions, and sriracha-bourbon BBQ drizzle.
- 14" Sriracha BBQ*$21.00
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, smoked chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeños, and sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce drizzle.
- 14" The Boss*$25.00
Very spicy! Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, ham, hot giardiniera, banana peppers, and sliced red onions.
- 14" The DR.*$25.00
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, sliced green peppers, sliced red onions, smoked chicken, bacon, jalapeños, sliced roma tomatoes, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.
- 14" Veggie*$20.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, sliced red onions, sliced green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers.
14" Sriracha BBQ*
Olive oil base, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, smoked chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeños, and sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce drizzle.
Grinders**
- Half Buffalo Chicken Grinder**$11.00
Smoked chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.
- Half Caprese Grinder**$11.00
Smoked chicken, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced roma tomatoes, and balsamic glaze drizzle.
- Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder**$11.00
Smoked chicken, bacon, sliced green peppers, sliced red onions, jalapeños, shredded mozzarella, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.
- Half Hot Brown Grinder**$11.00
Alfredo sauce, roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and sliced roma tomatoes.
- Half Hot Honey Turkey Grinder**$11.00
Roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, and Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.
- Half Meatball Grinder**$11.00
Our signature PARLOUR red sauce, authentic Italian meatballs, shredded mozzarella, sliced provolone, and fresh basil.
- Half Pulled Pork Grinder**$11.00
Pulled pork, shredded mozzarella, spicy pickle, red onion, sriracha-bourbon BBQ drizzle.
- Half Spinach Artichoke Grinder**$10.00
Artichoke hearts, baby spinach, sliced roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, fresh parmesan, shredded mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread.
- Half Sriracha BBQ Grinder**$11.00
Smoked chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeños, shredded mozzarella, and sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce drizzle.
- Half The Boss Grinder**$11.00
Very spicy! Pepperoni, salami, ham, hot giardiniera, shredded mozzarella, sliced provolone, banana peppers, red onions, and our signature PARLOUR red sauce.
- Half Veggie Grinder**$10.00
Fresh mushrooms, sliced green peppers, sliced red onions, sliced roma tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, and lemon-garlic aioli.
- Buffalo Chicken Grinder**$18.00
Smoked chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, shredded mozzarella, and house-made peppercorn ranch drizzle.