Your choice of pepperoni, buffalo chicken, or meatball with shredded mozzarella, stuffed in our house dough and served with a side of PARLOUR red sauce or peppercorn ranch.

Bomb Choices** Required* Please select 1 Pepperoni Bomb---- Buffalo Bomb---- Meatball Bomb---- Sauce Choice** Required* Please select 1 Red Sauce** Ranch** Drink-- Required* Please select 1 Diet Mt. Dew Diet Pepsi Dr. Pepper Mt. Dew Pepsi Pink Lemonade Rootbeer Starry Sweet Tea Unsweet Tea