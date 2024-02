Your choice of pepperoni, buffalo chicken, or meatball with shredded mozzarella, stuffed in our house dough and served with a side of PARLOUR red sauce or peppercorn ranch.

Drink-- Required* Please select 1 Diet Mt. Dew Diet Pepsi Dr. Pepper Mt. Dew Pepsi Pink Lemonade Rootbeer Starry Sweet Tea Unsweet Tea Water Orange Juice (no refills) Pineapple Juice (no refills) Cranberry Juice (no refills) Apple Juice (no refills) Bomb Choices** Required* Please select 1 Pepperoni Bomb---- Buffalo Bomb---- Meatball Bomb---- Sauce Choice** Required* Please select 1 Red Sauce** Ranch**