new albany

  • New Albany

    223-225 State Street

    New Albany, IN 47150

    (812) 920-6400

  • Hours

    Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm

    Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm

    Sunday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

what we do, we do best

Located in Historic Downtown New Albany, Indiana, PARLOUR offers a variety of artisanal pizzas, craft beer, and BBQ wings - smoked in-house, daily!  Our New Albany location features a full bar, family dining room, and private event space which can accommodate over 300 guests.  Additionally, we are conveniently located across from an array of locally-owned boutiques, historic landmarks, and the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater - home of Harvest Homecoming Festival and multiple live performances!

Private event space

The McCurdy Room at PARLOUR


What’s Included

Private restroom

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control (Pandora or axillary access)

Stage access (applicable to full venue rentals only)

Live entertainment bookings are available (ask for additional details)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 400 guests

Minimum capacity: 60 guests

