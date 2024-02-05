new albany
New Albany
223-225 State Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 920-6400
Hours
Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sunday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
what we do, we do best
Located in Historic Downtown New Albany, Indiana, PARLOUR offers a variety of artisanal pizzas, craft beer, and BBQ wings - smoked in-house, daily! Our New Albany location features a full bar, family dining room, and private event space which can accommodate over 300 guests. Additionally, we are conveniently located across from an array of locally-owned boutiques, historic landmarks, and the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater - home of Harvest Homecoming Festival and multiple live performances!
Private event space
The McCurdy Room at PARLOUR
What’s Included
Private restroom
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control (Pandora or axillary access)
Stage access (applicable to full venue rentals only)
Live entertainment bookings are available (ask for additional details)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 400 guests
Minimum capacity: 60 guests