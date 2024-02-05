what we do, we do best

Located in Historic Downtown New Albany, Indiana, PARLOUR offers a variety of artisanal pizzas, craft beer, and BBQ wings - smoked in-house, daily! Our New Albany location features a full bar, family dining room, and private event space which can accommodate over 300 guests. Additionally, we are conveniently located across from an array of locally-owned boutiques, historic landmarks, and the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater - home of Harvest Homecoming Festival and multiple live performances!