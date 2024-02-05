Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville
131 W. Chestnut St
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 914-7400
Hours
Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sunday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm
What We do, We do Best
Located in Downtown Jeffersonville, you will find the original PARLOUR location, where the adventure began! Our Jeffersonville location features upstairs private event space with a balcony overlooking the Big Four Bridge and a Carriage House featuring the bar area, an outdoor covered patio, and a beer garden. PARLOUR's Jeffersonville location features an extensive craft beer menu, artisanal pizza, and our famous wings! Oh, and did we mention that our patio area is dog friendly?
private event space
The Loft at PARLOUR
What’s Included
Private restroom
Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Private outdoor patio
Personal music selection with sound control
(Pandora or axillary access)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 45 guests
Minimum capacity: 20 guests