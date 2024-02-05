Welcome image

Jeffersonville

  • Jeffersonville

    131 W. Chestnut St

    Jeffersonville, IN 47130

    (812) 914-7400

    Directions

  • Hours

    Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm

    Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm

    Sunday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm

    Contact Us

What We do, We do Best

Located in Downtown Jeffersonville, you will find the original PARLOUR location, where the adventure began! Our Jeffersonville location features upstairs private event space with a balcony overlooking the Big Four Bridge and a Carriage House featuring the bar area, an outdoor covered patio, and a beer garden. PARLOUR's Jeffersonville location features an extensive craft beer menu, artisanal pizza, and our famous wings! Oh, and did we mention that our patio area is dog friendly?

private event space

The Loft at PARLOUR

What’s Included

Private restroom

Private bar and bartender for the duration of your event

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Private outdoor patio

Personal music selection with sound control

(Pandora or axillary access)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 45 guests

Minimum capacity: 20 guests

Private event inquiry