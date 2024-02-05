What we do, we do best

Located in the heart of Jeffersontown, Kentucky. PARLOUR offers a variety of artisanal pizzas, craft beer, signature craft cocktails, and wings we smoke in-house daily! This unique location has almost as much covered outdoor space – 3,000 square feet – as our indoor dining space, and the two are separated by 30 feet of garage doors. The indoor-outdoor open floor plan makes PARLOUR Jeffersontown a popular destination spot. Most weekend nights will entertain with live music, and our 16 TV screens are sure to please sports fans of all types. PARLOUR Jeffersontown is your place to kick back and enjoy People, Pizza, and Pints.