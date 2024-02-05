What We do, We do Best

Located in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, just steps from various local boutiques and signature gourmet market- Bourbon Barrel Foods, Parlour on Frankfort features a large outdoor patio and greenspace filled with games and activities for all ages! Additionally, PARLOUR on Frankfort showcases the historic beauty of Frankfort Avenue and offers guests a large selection of craft beer, local bourbon, artisanal pizza, and our famous wings. To add even more fun, our outdoor patio and green space are dog-friendly!