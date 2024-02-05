frankfort ave
Frankfort ave
2636 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206
(502) 895-9400
hours
Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sunday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
What We do, We do Best
Located in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, just steps from various local boutiques and signature gourmet market- Bourbon Barrel Foods, Parlour on Frankfort features a large outdoor patio and greenspace filled with games and activities for all ages! Additionally, PARLOUR on Frankfort showcases the historic beauty of Frankfort Avenue and offers guests a large selection of craft beer, local bourbon, artisanal pizza, and our famous wings. To add even more fun, our outdoor patio and green space are dog-friendly!
Private event space
The Patio at PARLOUR
What’s Included:
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control (auxilary access)
Stage access (applicable to patio rental only)
Pet friendly
Limited outdoor games
Capacity Requirements:
Maximum capacity: 100 guests
Minimum capacity: 30 guests
The Frankfort Room at Parlour
What’s Included
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 40 guests
Minimum capacity: 25 guests