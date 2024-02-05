Welcome image

  • Frankfort ave

    2636 Frankfort Avenue

    Louisville, KY 40206

    (502) 895-9400

  • hours

    Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm

    Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm

    Sunday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

What We do, We do Best

Located in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, just steps from various local boutiques and signature gourmet market- Bourbon Barrel Foods, Parlour on Frankfort features a large outdoor patio and greenspace filled with games and activities for all ages! Additionally, PARLOUR on Frankfort showcases the historic beauty of Frankfort Avenue and offers guests a large selection of craft beer, local bourbon, artisanal pizza, and our famous wings. To add even more fun, our outdoor patio and green space are dog-friendly!

Private event space

The Patio at PARLOUR

What’s Included:

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control (auxilary access)

Stage access (applicable to patio rental only)

Pet friendly

Limited outdoor games


Capacity Requirements:

Maximum capacity: 100 guests

Minimum capacity: 30 guests

The Frankfort Room at Parlour

What’s Included

Complimentary internet access (access code required)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 40 guests

Minimum capacity: 25 guests

