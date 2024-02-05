Welcome image

DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE

Order Online

  • DOWNTOWN Louisville

    133 W Liberty St

    Louisville, KY 40202

    (502) 888-1515

    Directions

  • HOURS

    Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm

    Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm

    Sunday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm

    Contact Us

what we do, we do best

Located in the heart of Downtown Louisville, PARLOUR offers a variety of artisanal pizzas, craft beer, local bourbon, and wings- smoked in-house, daily! Our Downtown location is conveniently located near the Omni Hotel, KFC Yum Center, Kentucky International Convention Center, and a few blocks away from Louisville's Historic Whiskey Row and Museum Row!

Private event space

The Barrelhead Room at PARLOUR


What’s Included

Projector screen

Projector

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Lounge area

Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 80 guests

Minimum capacity: 30 guests

private event inquiry
The Stage Room at PARLOUR

What’s Included

Stage access

Complimentary internet access (access code required)

Personal music selection with sound control

Projector screen access

Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event

Live entertainment bookings are available (ask for additional details)


Capacity Requirements

Maximum capacity: 100 guests

Minimum capacity: 50 guests

private event inquiry