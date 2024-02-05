DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE
133 W Liberty St
Louisville, KY 40202
(502) 888-1515
HOURS
Monday - Thursday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sunday:11:00 am - 10:00 pm
what we do, we do best
Located in the heart of Downtown Louisville, PARLOUR offers a variety of artisanal pizzas, craft beer, local bourbon, and wings- smoked in-house, daily! Our Downtown location is conveniently located near the Omni Hotel, KFC Yum Center, Kentucky International Convention Center, and a few blocks away from Louisville's Historic Whiskey Row and Museum Row!
Private event space
The Barrelhead Room at PARLOUR
What’s Included
Projector screen
Projector
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Lounge area
Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 80 guests
Minimum capacity: 30 guests
The Stage Room at PARLOUR
What’s Included
Stage access
Complimentary internet access (access code required)
Personal music selection with sound control
Projector screen access
Private bar and bartender for the duration of the event
Live entertainment bookings are available (ask for additional details)
Capacity Requirements
Maximum capacity: 100 guests
Minimum capacity: 50 guests