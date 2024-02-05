PARLOUR + FALLS CITY BEER

PARLOUR SMOKED BLONDE Style is Grodziskie, an oak smoked wheat lager from Poland. Historical style that is being revived in the USA. Highly carbonated, lower alcohol golden lager. Mild levels of hop bitterness and aroma. Has a subtle smoky character with sweet honey malt notes. 4% abv.





PARLOUR IPA Style is West Coast IPA. Bready malt notes with hints of biscuit. Light copper in color. Pleasant bitterness with hop aormas of sweet fruit and berries. 6% abv. A good beginner’s IPA!





PARLOUR RED This lager is a brilliant shade of deep copper red, with a fine white head. Malt nose of biscuit, honey and toffee. Malt-driven aroma, balanced with some bitterness and flowery aroma of the hops. 5.6% abv.



