ABOUT PARLOUR





Welcome to PARLOUR, the place where great tastes and good times meet.

We bring people together with our diverse, high-quality menu featuring artisanal pizzas, an extensive craft beer selection, hand-crafted cocktails, and exceptional customer service in a vibrant and inviting environment that transcends traditional pizzerias.





We take pride in using fresh, premium ingredients, from top-notch meats to locally sourced produce. While our artisanal pizzas take center stage, our menu offers a variety of tempting options. From our crave-worthy house-smoked wings to our mouthwatering Sriracha Bourbon BBQ nachos, savory calzones and grinders, refreshing salads, and indulgent desserts, there's something to satisfy every craving.





But our commitment extends beyond great food and drinks. At PARLOUR, our exceptional customer service is at the heart of what we do. Our friendly and attentive staff are dedicated to ensuring every guest feels welcomed and well taken care of. We strive to create a warm and inclusive environment where laughter and good times flow freely.





Our contemporary casual spaces are thoughtfully designed with comfort and enjoyment in mind. Whether gathering with friends, celebrating special moments with family, or simply seeking a casual outing, PARLOUR guarantees an exceptional experience.